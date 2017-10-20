× Police Identify Drivers Involved in Fatal Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the names of the individuals involved in a fatal car crash on Thursday.

Officials say 74-year-old Ernest Burke of Denver, Colorado, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven by 47-year-old David Wright of Des Moines. Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate Wright failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Clark Street when he struck Burke’s Chevy sedan broadside as Burke entered the intersection on a green light.

Wright did not suffer any injuries and no charges have yet been filed.

The incident is still under investigation.