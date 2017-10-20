RABGRAI 2018 Logo Revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- RAGBRAI organizers unveiled the logo for 2018 in a video posted online on Friday morning.

The clip starts with a countdown to lift-off, suggesting a space theme this year. The video also shows cyclists on the road with the shadow of an eagle falling over them. The eagle at the end is holding a ribbon that says "Iowa" and is surrounded by stars.

Organizers say they landed on this logo as a tribute to the state flag and the many bald eagles that live along our rivers. Iowa is home to many astronauts, including record-breaker Peggy Whitson, who was born in Mt. Ayr and grew up near Beaconsville.

Some people say this could be a hit that those towns are along the route.