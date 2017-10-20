State Leaders Upholding Support for RFS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- State leaders are confident about the future of the Renewable Fuel Standard.

For the last week, the EPA has been accused of breaking its promise to uphold the RFS levels after signaling it was willing to lower its biofuel purchase requirement.

On Thursday night, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt outlined his commitment to Iowa and upholding the RFS. In the letter, Pruitt says, "I reiterate my commitment to the text and spirit of the RFS. I take seriously my responsibility to do so in an open and transparent manner that advances the full potential of this program as envisioned by Congress, rural America, and the president of the United States."

Senator Joni Ernst weighed in on the letter on Friday, calling it a huge win for the state.

"This is a huge victory for our farmers and manufacturers, and to give this assurance in writing was key because now we have it in writing rather than hearsay," she said.

Ernst said she wouldn't hesitate to hold up confirmation votes for EPS officials if she felt they would put the RFS in jeopardy. However, as of now, she looks forward to working with EPA leaders in the future.