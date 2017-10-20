Thursday Night Drive-By Shakes Up Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are still investigating a drive-by shooting in what residents say is a usually quiet neighborhood.

A duplex on 51st Street was hit by gunfire, and according to the police report victims say a bullet went through their window and into a couch before ending up in the wall.

Neighbors described what the scene sounded like.

"It sounded like rapid fire. It didn't sound like fireworks, it was super quick and super loud. It almost sounded like it was inside my house," said Leah Freeman.

Freeman lives on the next street over from 51st, but her backyard is close to the home that got hit. She describes the same thing other witnesses said to police: she heard between 8-10 rapid gun shots. The mother of three says she moved to the neighborhood because it was known for its safety; she also grew up nearby.

"It seems pretty shocking because this is such a safe neighborhood in general, but we have had several others around our street," said Freeman.

According to the police report, one of the victims says he knew the suspects had gotten into a confrontation the night before.

No one was injured in the shooting.