IOWA -- A University of Northern Iowa freshman was given a national honor this week.

Jessica Heims, 18, from Swisher, has been named the Female High School Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Paralympics. Heims had her right leg amputated below the knee due to health complications shortly after birth.

She has gone on to earn all-American honors from the U.S. Paralympics, even competing in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.