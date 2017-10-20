× WDM Police Investigating Attempted Child Enticement of Elementary Student

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are investigating an attempted child enticement incident.

Police say an elementary student was walking to an apartment in the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, when a man approached. The man allegedly asked the child to get into his vehicle, but the child said no and ran away. The child reported the incident to a parent, and police later became involved in the investigation.

The suspect is described as a white male with a goatee, glasses, brown hair that is possibly graying, and an eagle tattoo on his lower right arm. The vehicle involved is described as a silver car–possibly an SUV–with tires in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Des Moines Police Department Tip Line at (515) 222-3399 or webmaster@wdm.iowa.gov.