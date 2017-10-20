× Woman Injured While Taking Photos Along Raccoon River, Crews Conduct Rescue

DES MOINES, Iowa — A photo op turned into a rescue operation along the Raccoon River on Friday night.

Fire officials say a couple was taking photos on the river bank, when the woman fell on the rocks and injured her leg.

Des Moines Water Rescue was called in to try and reach her, but rough terrain and steep river banks made accessibility difficult. Rescuers had to close down a portion of the roadway. They attempted to hoist the woman up to safety, but instead ended up cutting through a fence and rescuing her on the side of the river.