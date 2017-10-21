Convoy Hits the Road to Raise Money for Iowa Organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Truckers from across the state took to the road on Saturday in what has been called the longest convoy in the country, and it’s all for a good cause.

Over 100 rigs took off from West Des Moines and made their way to the Iowa State Fairgrounds to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Iowa. Each trucker donated at least $100 to take part in the convoy.

With athletes in the cab with them and a police escort, the truckers made it to their destination with their horns blasting.

Athletes who took part in the fundraiser say this means a lot to them.

“It makes me feel good to see all the people out here. I just enjoy coming out, I make new friends and see old friends,” said Special Olympics athlete Kenard Prunty.

The convoy is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.