Cyclones Win Fifth Game in Dominating Fashion

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kyle Kempt is now 3-0 as Iowa State’s quarterback, and that’s one of the least ridiculous stats from the Cyclones 31-13 trouncing of Texas Tech.

Kempt did throw his first career interception before tossing three touchdowns, and his demeanor stayed even through it all. The Cyclones defense collected three turnovers including Marcel Spears’ exclamation point pick-six.

About those stats? Iowa State is 5-2 for the first time in 15 years. They now own a three game conference winning streak for the first time since 2011, and a four game road winning streak for the first time since 1960. Embrace it, Cyclone fans, it’s been years since Iowa State had a team this good.

Iowa State has won the big upset, the blowout, and the tough road game. Next Saturday they may have an opportunity at winning their first top 25 match-up.