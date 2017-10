× Iowa Unemployment Rate Lower Than Last Month

IOWA — The unemployment rate in Iowa has dropped to the ninth lowest in the country for this month.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% for September, which is lower than 0.1% lower than August, despite 40,000 job losses in September.

Experts say the number of Iowans who are unemployed is over 7,000 fewer people than there were this time last year. In comparison, the national unemployment rate stands at 4.2% for the month.