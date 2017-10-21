Iowan Gets Active With Community to Fight Back Against Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Iowan diagnosed with an incurable disease almost two years ago is now using that diagnosis to help find a cure.

Craig Haas was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. Now, he’s using exercise and activity to fight back. At the Wellmark YMCA downtown, Haas invited the public to join him in a four-hour workout for Parkinson’s awareness and fundraising. Craig says for a disease that ends up crippling those who are affected, staying active is the best way to take it on.

At the workout, participants--some with Parkinson’s and some without--hit the gym for dancing, cycling, kickboxing, and yoga.

Haas said his diagnosis is still hard to deal with to this day, but having people alongside him helps.

“It’s awesome, it means a lot. I think in any challenge you like to have help, you really do, you like to have people have an awareness of what you deal with on a daily basis,” he said.

Haas wants to make this an annual event for years to come.