DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man wanted in connection with a murder in Kentucky has been arrested in Des Moines.

Valenti Ware, 35, was taken into custody just before noon on Friday. US Marshals located Ware at a residence in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue. He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the October 1st death of Meghan Acord. She was found dead near train tracks in Lexington.

Ware is being held in the Polk County Jail, awaiting extradition.