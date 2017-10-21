President Trump to Authorize Release of JFK Assassination Documents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- President Trump has said he plans to permit the release of classified files relating to the assassination of president John F. Kennedy.

According to NBC's Kim Hutchinson, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas has compiled an extensive collection of videos, photos, and documents related to the assassination. However, the national archives has 3,000 documents that have never been seen by the public.

The president tweeted on Saturday that he will authorize the release of the documents that could reveal new details on the assassination of JFK. Included in the release will be documents from the FBI and CIA.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

A 1992 law known as the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act requires the classified documents be made public by the law's 25th anniversary, which is Thursday, October 26th. The only person who can prevent the release of these documents is President Trump, who still has the power to withhold any or all documents he believes could pose harm to U.S. intelligence, law enforcement, the military, or U.S. foreign relations.

Some historians who have studied the assassination do not believe these documents will lead to any bombshell discovery in the Kennedy assassination, and one applauds President Trump's decision.

"I applaud the fact that President Trump is releasing these documents," said Douglas Brinkely. "Historians have wanted the release done for a while. What happened with the assassination of John F. Kennedy is still, parts of it, a mystery."

One of those mysteries includes Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Mexico City weeks before President Kennedy's assassination.

Some documents had been released to the public, but with redactions. Thursday's release is supposed to allow the viewing of all original files.