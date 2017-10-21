Two Killed, Two Others Hospitalized Following Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have closed a road for several hours following a fatal crash on Saturday.

A press release from DMPD says at approximately 1:30 p.m., first responders arrived to the scene of a head-on collision. The report says the crash happened after one vehicle entered oncoming traffic while trying to pass other vehicles on the roadway.

Two people were killed and two others are hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Army Post Road from the east 3600 block to the east 3800 block will be closed in both directions for approximately three hours. More information will be provided as it is made available.