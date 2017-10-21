Shawn Johnson East Reveals Pregnancy, Miscarriage in Emotional Video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Olympic gold medalist and Iowa native Shawn Johnson East is sharing personal details about her recent pregnancy.

In a video posted online on Saturday, Johnson East reveals she recently found out she was pregnant. The video shares her emotional reaction, as well as the moment she shared the news with husband Andrew East.

As the video continues, the couple shares that several days later Johnson East went to the hospital after experiencing bleeding, where she found out she suffered a miscarriage. Although the pair was upset by the loss, they say they are optimistic and still look forward to being parents in the future.

The full video can be seen below.