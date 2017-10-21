× Stumbling to Start the Second Half, Hawks Lose in OT

EVANSTON, Illinois – Iowa’s bread-and-butter running game looked spoiled and molded Saturday afternoon at Northwestern. The Hawkeyes managed only 89 rushing yards, and 10 points in the 17-10 overtime loss.

Before the game, Iowa ruled out injured Josey Jewell, but the Hawkeyes defense wasn’t the issue. The offense dominated the time of possession by marching the ball 22 yards, for nearly 10 minutes in the first two drives, but came away with zero points. The next nine possessions featured three three-and-outs, and one turnover.

Iowa still managed to force overtime only to see Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson sneak in the game winning touchdown, and Noah Fant drop a fourth down game ending pass.