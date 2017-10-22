Active Shooter Preparedness Seminars Being Held Across Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Following the shooting in Las Vegas three weeks ago, people are looking into what they can do if they find themselves in an active shooter situation.

Twenty-five people participated in an active shooter preparedness seminar in Las Vegas this weekend, including a survivor of that shooting.

"That's why I'm here. I don't want to live in fear, I want to be proactive and move forward," said Shelly Horten.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security offers resources for active shooting preparedness on their website. There are active shooting seminars held through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management across the state.

Contact local authorities to see if and when seminars like this will be held in your area.