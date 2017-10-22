Downtown Studio Gives Artists Space to Live, Create

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, iowa -- Mainframe Studios is the largest nonprofit studio space for artists in the country, and it just celebrated its grand opening in downtown Des Moines.

This is the first artist co-work space in the metro, and Iowans say it provides an opportunity to support local art because it gives artists an affordable option for studio space. More than 60 artists across 20 disciplines are already using the space.

The studio's grand opening drew in hundreds of people to listen to music and peruse local art.

"We are making sure that artists don't get priced out, so even emerging or experienced artists have some flexibility with the affordable rent that we provide," said director Siobhan Spain.

A local demand study polled more than 400 metro artists, and results show a majority of them work out of their home and cannot afford a gallery. Glass blowing artist Jesse Bogenrief said without this space, he wouldn't be able to do what he loves.

"As an artist, one of the hardest things is to find the properties that are affordable, but yet in a popular enough area," he said. "Then I found this place and it really hit the nail. The town, the ability to be with other artists, and the size I needed."

The yearly rate for a space in the studio is $7 per square foot.

"We have people paying as little as $114 per month," said Spain.

Some say not only is this affordable, but it also shows the community how art is made.

"It's great for children," said Bogenrief. "And then there are so many other options here. So you may not like glass, you like paper, you like stone, you like wood, you like everything that's here."

Virtual reality art also makes the list.

"We make games that help people love each other better, and they are more artistically-focused," said Joshua Larson.

Whether you enjoy looking at paintings, video games, or jewelry, these studios give artists the space to create the work they love.

The studio is planning to have monthly events so guests can buy some of the art. An exact schedule of events has not yet been finalized.