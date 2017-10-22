Former Presidents Gather at Hurricane Relief Fundraiser Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A music concert in Texas brought together former U.S. presidents, all in the name of charity.

The One America Appeal concert was held in College Station, Texas, on Saturday night. All five living former presidents took the stage to encourage hurricane relief efforts. Thee former world leaders spoke to the crowd, praising the American spirit in times of tragedy.

"There is still work to be done in Texas and in Florida, and our friends in Puerto Rico and the American Virgin Islands have only begun to dig their way out of what could be still a calamitous disaster, but can be a new beginning if we just do what we ought to do and prove that the heart of America--without regard to race or religion or political party--is greater than our problems," said former president Clinton.

The appeal has raised $31 million since it began on September 7th.