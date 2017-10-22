Former U of I Employee Fined After Placing Camera in Public Bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A former University of Iowa employee has been fined for placing a video camera in a campus bathroom and filming people.

Nicodemus Hendrik, 48, was arrested in April of 2015 for placing a video camera in a unisex bathroom on the University Capitol Centre's ITS space. The incident happened in 2014, and Hendrik was removed from his job and banned from the U of I campus in June of that year.

Hendrik had since entered an Alford plea, where he does not admit guilt but knows there's enough evidence to convict him.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports he has been ordered to pay $1,875 but will not serve any jail time.