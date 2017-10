Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The first annual Harvest Festival fundraiser is now officially in the books.

Governor Kim Reynolds held her first fundraiser since assuming the role of governor in May. The event was held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was the headlining speaker, and U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were also in attendance.

Governor Reynolds is up for re-election in November of next year.