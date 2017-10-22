Iowa Senate Democrats Elect New Minority Leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa Senate Democrats, who have less political power at the Statehouse than the Republicans, decided on Sunday to make a significant change in leadership.

Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids only had the job as minority leader since last November, but on Sunday, Senate Democrats decided to remove him from the job. They voted in Janet Petersen of Des Moines to replace Hogg. Petersen now has to figure out how to raise money better than Hogg did, as well as plot a strategy for the next legislation session.

Democrats only have 20 of the 50 seats in the Senate.