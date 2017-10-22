× Police ID Victims in Fatal Head-On Collision

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the names of the individuals killed and injured in a crash that took place on Saturday.

A press release from the Des Moines Police Department says a red Dodge pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Ryan Rench of Des Moines was traveling westbound on SE Army Post Road. Rench attempted to pass other vehicles travelling westbound, when he collided with a white Honda SUV travelling eastbound on SE Army Post.

The SUV was driven by 56-year-old Kathryn Kinley of Des Moines, and a 12-year-old male and 13-year-old male were passengers in the vehicle. Kinley and the 13-year-old were killed in the crash. The 12-year-old is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The names of the minors involved are being withheld until family members can be notified.

Rench was also transported to the hospital, and is in serious condition. There were no other passengers in his truck.

Police are still investigating the incident.