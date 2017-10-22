× Police Release Names of Children Involved in Head-On Collision

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have confirmed the identities of the minors involved in a fatal head-on collision on Saturday.

Nariyo Lee of Des Moines has now been confirmed as the 13-year-old killed in the crash that also claimed the life of 56-year-old Kathryn Kinley. Kaden Kinley, 12, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials say Ryan Rench, 28, was attempting to pass other traffic when he crashed head-on into Kinley’s SUV. Rench also remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine whether charges will be filed.