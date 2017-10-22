Police Requesting Search Warrant for Fatal Intersection Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Charges are still pending for the driver who crashed into and killed an elderly man last week, but investigators say they are relying on a key piece of evidence to determine whether charges will be filed.

Authorities continue their investigation of an October 19th crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Clark Street. Police tell Channel 13 they are waiting to obtain a search warrant for the car's crash data recorders. The recorders are similar to the black boxes found on airplanes, and collect data like speed, breaking, and sudden movements. Officials say this information will help investigators determine whether charges should be filed. They are also waiting to gain access to cell phone records.

On Thursday, police say David Lee Wright of Des Moines ran a red light and t-boned a car driven by Ernst Burke, 74, of Denver, Colorado. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.