State Center Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 70-Year-Old Father

STATE CENTER, Iowa — One man is hospitalized following a stabbing in State Center, Iowa.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said responders arrived to a property in the 400 block of 5th Street SW on Saturday at approximately 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 70-year-old Randy Wengert in the yard suffering stab wounds. Wengert was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies entered the residence to check on Randy’s wife and son Brian, who lives with them. Brian Wengert, 44, was detained after a brief struggle before also being transferred to a hospital.

After his release, Brian was arrested and charged with attempted murder, obstruction of emergency communications, domestic assault with a weapon, and possession of methamphetamine. He is now being held on a $25,000 cash bond. Police do not think there are any other suspects in connection to the stabbing.