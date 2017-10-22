DES MOINES, Iowa -- One word political descriptions, Iowa's growth, solving the hunger problem in the state, kneeling during the national anthem, and Andy McGuire's prediction are all part of this week's Quick Six.
The Insiders: October 22nd Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 15th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: September 17th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 8th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 1st Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: September 10th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: August 27th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: July 30th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: August 13th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: July 9th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: July 16th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: July 2nd Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 1st Edition, Governor Reynolds on Moving Money and Taking a Knee
-
The Insiders: Who are you calling a ‘bumpkin’?