Board of Regents to Choose New ISU President Monday

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will soon have a new president and the choice could make some history.

Three finalists are vying for the position: Iowa State’s current Dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences Wendy Wintersteen, University of Georgia’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Pamela Whitten, and current director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture Sonny Ramaswamy.

If Wintersteen or Whitten is chosen they would be the university’s first female president.

The Iowa Board of Regents will vote on the decision at 4:30 Monday. The new president is expected to be announced at 5:00 p.m.