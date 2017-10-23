× Carlisle Man Dies After Being Struck by Semi on I-35

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — A Carlisle man was killed early Sunday after being hit by a semi truck in southern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrols says 90-year-old Bernard Zelinsky’s truck was stopped and parked almost completely in the right lane of southbound traffic on I-35 north of Decatur City around 4:19 a.m.

Zelinsky was standing outside of his vehicle.

A semi truck was traveling in the right lane and the driver attempted to swerve out of the way, but struck Zelinsky and flipped onto the driver’s side in the median.

Zelinsky was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not hurt in the incident.