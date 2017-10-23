Cyclones Make AP Top 25 Poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Cyclone football fans are coming off a big weekend.

In the new Associated Press Top 25 poll, Iowa State checks in at number 25. The last time the Cyclones were ranked was in 2005, when senior receiver Allen Lazard was in fourth grade.

The Cyclones are 5 and 2 overall, and 3 and 1 in the Big 12. This includes a big road win against Oklahoma.

On Saturday, ISU beat Texas Tech 31-13.

ISU's next game is against number four TCU. This is the first time in 15 years there will be two ranked teams squaring off at Jack Trice Stadium. The Horned Frogs are a 7-point favorite.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.