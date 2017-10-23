Des Moines Puts in Bid to be Home of New Amazon Headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Just as thousands lined up in the hopes of landing employment at one of Amazon's job fairs, dozens of cities and states are vying to host the company's second headquarters.

The multi-billion dollar facility would need 50,000 workers, which is why 238 cities and regions put in a bid, including Des Moines.

"If you look at a 60 mile radius, out of the center of downtown, we have over a million people. They are going to grow over time. So we're looking at a five to 10-year growth plan," said Mike Swesey, Senior VP of Economic Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

Amazon says the new headquarters will be a full equal to its Seattle campus. Swesey says the team at the Partnership assembled a proposal to lure Amazon's $5 billion investment. He says the team highlighted Des Moines' young, highly-educated population and room to grow.

"We now have a stronger relationship with the executives at Amazon, and we are going to work with them as they grow, and as they look for other opportunities if they don't choose central Iowa," he said.

Swesey says he can't release details of the bid, but that it was a respectable approach without any outrageous promises like other cities have made. No date is set for when Amazon will announce the selection, just that it will be named next year.