Elementary Students Experience STEM Related Jobs at Festival

ANKENY, Iowa – Elementary school students will be able to experience science, technology, engineering and math careers Monday night at the STEM Festival.

Des Monies Area Community College is hosting the event to showcase hands-on demonstrations, learning activities and more for third through eighth graders.

Intermediary Coordinator for DMACC Amy Steenhoek said this is the perfect age to expose STEM to children.

“I feel that this is just a really important time to get students excited about STEM, and to expose them to all of the careers and business industry that use STEM in their everyday working. Just to get young students excited and expose them a little bit is really important,” Steenhoek said.

There will be 40 to 50 booths showing various STEM jobs. Three-hundred people have pre-registered for the event, but around 500 are expected to come.

Steenhoek said it is a great way to show children there are more STEM jobs than people think.

“The students, their eyes just kind of light up. It’s fun to see them learn, and its fun to see them get excited about something new. Often, we will get the parents response when they are walking out the door is, ‘wow my student is excited about something I never knew they had an interest in,’” Steenhoek said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public at the FAA Center on DMACC’s Ankeny campus.