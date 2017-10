Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some Des Moines firehouses will soon have new gear, thanks to Firehouse Subs.

On Monday night, the Des Moines City Council will accept a grant from the chain restaurant to purchase new fire equipment for the city. The restaurant is giving $10,000 to the city.

Firehouse Subs was founded by firefighters and donates profits to fire departments around the nation. There are 11 locations in Iowa, including four in the metro.