Former FBI Director Tweets Pictures From Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Former FBI Director James Comey has long been rumored to have a secret Twitter account, and this weekend he confirmed it by posting a photo of himself right here in Iowa.

The picture of Comey standing in the middle of a rural highway was posted on Monday morning by Twitter user Reinhold Niebuhr. The post reads, "Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways."

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017

It's one of three pictures posted by the account in Iowa this weekend.

A friend of Comey's confirmed on Twitter that the posts were indeed from the real Comey. Comey's wife is an Iowa native whose father had a 90th birthday party this weekend in Des Moines.

Comey's Twitter account was launched in March after he was fired by President Trump.