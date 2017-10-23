Former UNI Football Player Laid to Rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- A former UNI football player, Jaz Granderson, is being laid to rest on Monday.

Granderson was shot and killed in south St. Louis a week ago, and FOX2Now's Chris Regnier went to the Central Baptist Church where the funeral took place on Monday morning.

Granderson was just 27 years old when he was shot and killed early last Monday morning. He was an assistant football coach at Desmet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur. Those who knew him say he was always positive and the kids he coached loved him. On Saturday, Desmet football players paused during the pregame to honor Granderson. His father also walked with players onto the field.

Granderson had been a coach at Desmet for about two years, after playing football at Kirkwood High School and graduating in 2008. He then played college football at the University of Northern Iowa.

Authorities say Granderson was shot in the chest at Minnesota and Hill just before 1 a.m. last Monday, and was then transported to a local hospital where he died. A witness at the scene reported hearing gunfire and then hearing a car speed away from the scene.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

The UNI football team wore a special decal on their helmets to honor Granderson during Saturday's game against Youngstown State. The sticker featured a yellow background with "JAZ" spelled out in purple. Granderson played for the UNI Panthers from 2009 to 2011.