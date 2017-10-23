Governor Withdraws Stopgap Measure Ahead of Open Enrollment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Open enrollment for health insurance is on November 1st, but some Iowans won’t be getting the coverage they planned, as Governor Reynolds has withdrawn Iowa’s stopgap measure.

"Today, Iowa is formally withdrawing Iowa's stopgap measure, which is formally known as a 1332 waiver, from federal consideration," said IID Commissioner Doug Ommen on Monday.

The stopgap measure would have provided nearly 72,000 Iowans suffering from high premium rates under Obamacare some recourse, while also attracting and retaining healthy Iowans in the marketplace.

Now, there's only one option.

"We do have Medica as a fall back that will provide coverage in all 99 counties, but what we continue to see with Obamacare is skyrocketing premiums, and people can’t afford that. So we still need Congress to act," said Governor Reynolds.

Mary Nelle Trefz with the Child and Family Policy Center says there are still options for people who can’t afford insurance under Medica.

“Individuals who are looking for coverage through the marketplace, they still can get coverage. Go to healthcare.gov, come open enrollment there's free financial assistance to help you navigate through this," she said.

At a time when Congress is still looking for a replacement for Obamacare, Iowans now know what the future holds.

Governor Reynolds will now head to Washington D.C., where she will meet with members of the Trump administration. She says her main goal is to push to repeal and replace Obamacare.