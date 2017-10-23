× Iowa State Encouraging Female High School Students to Consider Business Career

AMES, Iowa-The Iowa State University College Business held it’s 9th annual Young Women in Business Fall Conference. The idea is to get high school women in grades 9-12 interested in a career in business.

“There has never been a better time for young women to choose business at Iowa State University,” said Raisbeck Endowed Dean David Spalding. “We are offering new programs, such as a major in entrepreneurship, this is a great time to be in business, and the perfect time for young women in high school to check us out.”

“I was in a lot of business classes during high school one of my teachers invited us to the conference so I came to Young Women in Business as a high school student myself,” said Caroline Quinn, a sophomore from Johnston. “It really helped me find my place in the College of Business and helped me narrow down my ideas for what I wanted to do in my time at Iowa State.”

Iowa State is hoping the message will get through to female high school students, that business would be a possible career for them.

“Traditionally females are underrepresented in business fields,” said Jennifer Kreiser, Senior Lecturer in Accounting at Iowa State. “That’s what we’re trying to do is just promote business to females, and get them out there in the professional world so they can become leaders .”

The students meet in break out sessions. One had the participants buying and selling stock, so the session instructor could show how their activity impacted the price of stock.

“Definitely looking at those math classes, communication is really important,’ said Kreiser.