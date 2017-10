Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the #25 Cyclones prepare for the #4 TCU Horned Frogs, Matt Campbell sounds similar to the way he does any other week on the schedule.

This isn't just any other week though. Iowa State hosts a top 25 showdown for the first time in 15 years, and the Cyclones try to knock off a top five opponent for the second time in one season, something ISU has never done.