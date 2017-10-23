× Police Investigating Second Attempted Child Enticement Report in Same Week

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in West Des Moines are investigating a report of attempted child enticement–the second incident of its type in the past week.

The most recent incident took place on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Ashworth Road. Police say a gray or brown car–similar to a Sonata or Sentra–with an Illinois license plate pulled into a residential driveway and allegedly gestured a child to approach the vehicle. The child’s parent then went towards the car, at which point the driver left the scene.

The suspect is described as a dark-complected, thin male with short black hair.

Police do not yet know whether the two possible enticement reports are related, and both are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Des Moines police at 515-222-3399, text a tip at 515-344-0726, or provide a tip online at http://www.wdm.iowa.gov/government/police/online-police-services/crime-tips.