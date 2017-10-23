× Police: Possible Child Enticement Incident Has Been Resolved

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police say one incident involving possible child enticement has been resolved.

Earlier on Monday, an incident was reported in the 3400 block of Ashworth Road. Police now say that after speaking with the individuals involved, they believe there was “no malice or criminal intent involved in the incident and it was a simple mistake.”

Officials say this case is now closed and there will be no further investigation.