× Urbandale Caretaker, Husband Extradited to Iowa Following Abuse Allegations

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – An Urbandale couple accused of kidnapping and neglect in connection with injuries suffered by a disabled woman have been extradited back to Iowa from Florida.

Fifty-one-year-old Katrina Eubanks and 54-year-old Garry Eubanks are being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of kidnapping and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. They were booked into the jail shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials say Airionna Bent, a severely disabled woman, suffered debilitating chemical burns after Katrina Eubanks gave her a bath with bleach and Epsom salt in it. Katrina, and her husband Garry, then took Airionna to Florida without permission to allegedly seek treatment for the chemical burns from Katrina’s sister-in-law who is a nurse.

The couple took Airionna to a hospital in Tampa, Florida.

We spoke with Airionna’s mother Becky Bent-Weible back in June. She told us, “There’s permanent damage now that we’re going to have to do daily things for her because of these burns. She’s going to have to have daily stretching of the skin, she’s going to have to have lotion applied at least twice a day, I mean the scars are horrendous to me.”

Katrina Eubanks was a contracted employee of Mosaic, a company the provides care to people with disabilities.

The Eubanks are expected to make their initial appearance in jail court Monday morning.