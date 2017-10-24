ARL Campaign Finds Homes for Over 160 Pets in Five Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Animal Rescue League was facing a lot of animals in its shelter, but found a way to find happy owners for many of the pets.

As part of their Full House campaign, 164 pets found new homes from October 18th to the 22nd. This includes 98 cats and 51 dogs. Also adopted were chickens, parakeets, ferrets, pigs, and a rabbit.

It's been a busy year for the ARL--they've experienced a high intake, but the adoption numbers haven't kept up. The ARL has also taken in animals from other counties with full shelters and rescued dog, horses, and other pets from horrible conditions.

Crews have also deployed to hurricane zones to clear out shelters and rescue pets in disaster areas.