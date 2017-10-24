Candlelight Vigil to be Held for Teen Killed in Head-On Collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A candlelight vigil is being held on Tuesday night for a Des Moines teen killed in a car crash on Saturday.

Nariyo Lee was killed when the car he was riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle. A vigil will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln High School's football stadium.

Lee was a student at Brody Middle School. He is the third Brody student to be killed in a traffic accident in the last 13 months.

Kathryn Kinley, who was driving Lee, was also killed in the crash. Her grandson Kaden was injured and remains hospitalized. The driver of the truck that hit them, Ryan Rench, remains hospitalized, as well.