Hy-Vee Partnering With Red Cross to Aid With Disaster Relief

IOWA -- It's been a busy year for the American Red Cross, as staff and volunteers responded to back-to-back hurricanes and other natural disasters that put a strain on Red Cross resources.

But Iowans were ready to help them continue their relief missions. The organization paired with Hy-Vee to collect donations at the check-out lane, and customers stepped up. Hy-Vee presented the Red Cross with a check for nearly $632,000, including $100,000 from Hy-Vee itself.

The store also sent five truckloads of water to Texas and collected non-perishable foods at Iowa and Iowa State games. They also let workers, like Peggy Jordan from the Webster City store, take time off to go help when disasters strike.

"I know that when I am working and a disaster happens, all my customers come in, and I didn't realize so many of them knew that I am in the Red Cross. But they're all, 'are you going, are you going?' And then as soon as that gets worked out, I get to go. And I just love it. And then I get back and they all want to hear all the stories. I didn't know I had so many followers on Facebook," Jordan said.

Jordan got involved with the Red Cross to learn CPR in the event a customer might need it in her store. She became hooked on helping in disasters after being deployed to Lake City following a tornado in 2015.