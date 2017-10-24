Iowa Family Reacts to Stopgap Measure Withdrawal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODWARD, Iowa -- Since April, Channel 13 has followed Katie Spellman’s long search for health care on the individual marketplace.

“I am not a health insurance expert, so trying to make sense of it and how it applies to our life, it’s really been topsy turvy,” said Spellman.

She’s watched as providers have opted out, leaving her with almost no options for health care. To complicate matters even more, Katie is in her second trimester.

“We’ve been trying to find solutions and it seems like every time we get close to having a solution, it kind of slips away,” she said.

The latest obstacle came from Governor Reynolds' press conference on Monday, during which she announced the state would pull out from a stopgap measure, leaving self-employed people like Katie and her husband with one option: Medica.

“We do have Medica as a fallback that will provide coverage in all 99 counties,” said Governor Reynolds.

That makes the issue more complicated for the Spellmans. Before Monday's announcement, they were working toward a solution that would involving buying a small business health care plan. With there now being an option on the individual marketplace, her provider pulled that plan off the table. Spellman will start over once again, but her hope is that lawmakers can figure the mess out, not just for her, but also for other hard-working farming families.

“Look around, and I am not the only person like this, that is what I would tell her," Spellman said. "There are thousands of people in central Iowa that are just like me that face this problem every day. They shouldn’t worry about their health insurance."

Spellman said they hope to know soon what their health care will be next year. Her insurance agent said there maybe a way to roll-over what they have this year to next, but it’s a long shot.

To put the impact of Monday's decision in context, Spellman said the small business plan they had was quoted at around $500 a month. With Medica, she thinks her monthly payments could be around $1,000 a month.