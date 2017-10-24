Iowa High-Profile Position Could Get Complicated as Candidate Emerges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- There's been a shuffle of some prominent faces in Iowa politics so far this year, and it could get more complicated.

Former Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Lang confirmed to Channel 13 that he plans to run for secretary of agriculture next year, even if it means if could pit him against another Republican or two on the primary ballot next June.

"I've been looking for something to do," Lang said Tuesday. He said he wanted "to be part of the agriculture scene in Iowa."

Current Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation so he can move to Washington, D.C. to become the U.S. Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

After that happens, Governor Kim Reynolds could name his replacement. The person would hold the seat until voters decide next year who the next person should be for the four-year term.

Deputy of Agriculture Mike Naig and State Representative Pat Grassley, a New Hartford Republican, are also interested in the temporary appointment.

Grassley is the grandson of longtime U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, who has publicly stated that he hopes his grandson gets the position.