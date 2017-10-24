Iowans Moving Ahead in ‘The Voice’ Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowan is hoping to make his mark in the music industry, but he has to get through battle rounds on The Voice first.

Des Moines native Jon Mero won his battle round, singing "I Wish It Would Rain" with Brandon Brown. The judges liked that Jon made The Temptations' classic his own and that he had charisma on stage.

Mero is the second Iowan moving on; Chris Weaver won his battle round last week. Weaver and Mero know each other, as they were both worship singers at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Look for one more Iowan taking the stage on Tuesday night. Adam Cunningham is from Grandview in eastern Iowa. He's on Team Blake and will go up against Natalie Stovall.

The final battle round starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and the knockout rounds begin next Monday.