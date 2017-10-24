× Johnston Teen Charged with Sexually Assaulting Another Student Wants Bond Reduced

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – One of the four Johnston teens accused of sexually assaulting a classmate is asking that his bond be reduced.

Eighteen-year-old Morgan Hough is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $60,000. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the case.

Hough, along with three other Johnston High School students, face charges of 2nd degree sexual abuse, 1st degree robbery, and felony assault.

Seventeen-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum has already posted bond in the case, but a motion has been filed by the state for a hearing to impose conditions of his release. He is currently under no supervision. No date has been set yet for the hearing.

Fifteen-year-olds Kaden Dishman and Noah Lamar are being held in the juvenile court system, but their cases are likely to be waived to adult court because the offenses are forcible felonies.

Officials say the four assaulted another Johnston High School student at Morgan Hough’s home on September 8th. Court documents say the defendants “did commit Assault Forcible Sodomy by using an object to penetrate the genitalia or anus” of the victim.

They were arrested on September 28th.