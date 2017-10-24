× Nonprofit Inside New Art Gallery Helps People With Disabilities

DES MOINES, Iowa – One nonprofit is using a space inside the new Mainframe Studios to help artists with disabilities.

Momentum Works of Growth and Recovery Program Manager Shannon Kaster said the nonprofit’s goal is to use art as a tool.

“Our goal is to introduce individuals that may not really have been exposed to the arts,” Kaster said.

Kaster said supplies, equipment and mentors will all be provided for its clients.

The space is meant to help people with disabilities have somewhere to create art.

“We are really here to inspire and engage our participants to develop their craft, and that’s where the mentorship comes in. They can do one-on-one,” Kaster said.

Kaster said down the line, Momentum is hoping to partner with Drake University to have an internship program to help teach workshops.

In addition, Drake University has rented out a spot at Mainframe Studios for its top arts graduate to create a stepping-stone into his or her career.

Mainframe Studios Director Siobhan Spain said the location is great for any aspiring artist.

“It’s a great transition space for artists to test out pursuing a career. It is very safe space for the affordability,” Spain said.

Momentum will have a grand opening on November 9th for people wanting to learn more about different opportunities.