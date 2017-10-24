× Suspect with Knife Robs Fort Dodge Convenience Store

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating after a convenience store was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the Yesway at 1601 5th Ave. S was robbed shortly after 3:00 a.m. The store clerk told police someone wearing all black came into the store and displayed a knife.

The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of money and some merchandise as well.

The clerk was shaken up in the incident, but didn’t suffer any injuries.

Police do not have a good description of the suspect at this time.

If you have any information on the robbery, you can contact Webster County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (515) 573‐1444.